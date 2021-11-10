NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Citigroup

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,756.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuVasive by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,799,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 729,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,634,000 after acquiring an additional 119,222 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NuVasive by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 161,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 97,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NuVasive by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,441,000 after acquiring an additional 82,871 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

