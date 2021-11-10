OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.92.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on OceanaGold to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Macquarie upgraded OceanaGold to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OGC opened at C$2.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.35. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$2.74.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

