Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.02

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.02 ($0.74) and traded as low as GBX 44.32 ($0.58). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 1,201,066 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 57.02. The company has a market cap of £83.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.92.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

