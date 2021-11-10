Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. 2,195,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,228. Omeros has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $501.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Omeros alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Omeros stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Omeros were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.