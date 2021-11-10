Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will report ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.71). Oncorus reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oncorus.

Get Oncorus alerts:

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 744,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Oncorus by 10,777.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 457,177 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oncorus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,101,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Oncorus by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oncorus by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 208,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONCR traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,650. The firm has a market cap of $278.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.62. Oncorus has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncorus (ONCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.