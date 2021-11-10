Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Opsens and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

