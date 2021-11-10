Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.63. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 1,260,639 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $72.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 212.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 44,540 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Oragenics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Oragenics by 205.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 121,992 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oragenics by 77.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 370,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 161,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.