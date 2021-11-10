O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Lowered by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,955 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 321.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 33,354 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total value of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 3,432 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.41, for a total transaction of $2,067,471.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,675.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,456 shares of company stock worth $16,999,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $643.45 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $586.56.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $645.27.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

