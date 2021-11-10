Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $21.55

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY)

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

