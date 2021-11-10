Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Ormonde Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 44,500 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £4.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.63.

About Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM)

Ormonde Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Spain and Ireland. It holds interest in the Salamanca and Zamora Gold projects consisting of 49.7% interest in two investigation permits in Salamanca province totaling 69 square kilometers and 44.9% interest in two investigation permits in Zamora province totaling approximately 37 square kilometers located in western Spain.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Ormonde Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormonde Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.