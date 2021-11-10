Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Trading 12.9% Higher

Orora Limited (OTCMKTS:ORRAF)’s share price traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. 2,825 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 1,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43.

Orora Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORRAF)

Orora Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and distribution of fiber, glass and aluminum beverage cans. It operates through the following segments: Orora Australasia and Orora North America. The Orora Australasia segment focuses on the manufacture of fiber and beverage packaging products within Australia and New Zealand.

