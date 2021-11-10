OWNDATA Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last week, OWNDATA has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $716,453.36 and approximately $472.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00429257 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001289 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $671.48 or 0.00979991 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

