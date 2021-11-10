Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. 133,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 206,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PZG. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.83.
Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.
Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.