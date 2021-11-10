Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.85. 133,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 206,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PZG. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PZG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 4,842.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33,996 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 87,383 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.