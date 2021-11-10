Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

PARXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$36.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Parex Resources stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32. Parex Resources has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

