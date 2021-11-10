Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,478 shares during the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy makes up 2.1% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acuitas Investments LLC owned 0.22% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,005,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,816,000 after acquiring an additional 100,292 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,544,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.76%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

