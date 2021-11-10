PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.50 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 179190 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 21,057 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 27.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,045,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,127,000. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $940.43 million, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.24.

About PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.