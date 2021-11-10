Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Gap Down to $47.43

Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.43, but opened at $42.00. Perrigo shares last traded at $41.03, with a volume of 65,924 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.22.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -37.35%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perrigo by 31.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter worth $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Perrigo in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

