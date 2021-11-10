Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.36 and traded as high as C$1.54. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.51, with a volume of 5,600 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.36. The company has a market cap of C$1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

