Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $69.83

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.83 ($0.91) and traded as low as GBX 62.10 ($0.81). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 63.30 ($0.83), with a volume of 84,227 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Photo-Me International in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of £239.27 million and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 69.83.

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

