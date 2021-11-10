Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Hits Market Capitalization of $22.51 Million

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 36.5% higher against the US dollar. Pickle Finance has a market cap of $22.51 million and $3.46 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $12.58 or 0.00019457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.27 or 0.00218473 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00090577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pickle Finance Profile

PICKLE is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,798,074 coins and its circulating supply is 1,789,456 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Pickle Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

