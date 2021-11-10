Pillar Market Cap Reaches $9.41 Million (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last week, Pillar has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Pillar has a market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $305,061.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00053443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00222463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011316 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00091963 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pillar Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

