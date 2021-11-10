Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Down 2.3%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s stock price traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 135,648 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 928,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pintec Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Pintec Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pintec Technology by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 40,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.