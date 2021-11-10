Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $1.81 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $339.76 million and $1.95 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.81 or 0.00002797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $185.23 or 0.00286793 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00146430 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005111 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000125 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,097,402 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

