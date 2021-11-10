Pirate Chain Price Reaches $1.81 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $339.76 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00002797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.23 or 0.00286793 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00103617 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.57 or 0.00146430 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005111 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000125 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,097,402 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

