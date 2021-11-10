Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.93. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,114,797 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.21 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 5,328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 1,988.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 546,369 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

