PlayFuel Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.93 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 10th. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $7.93 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00221511 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00091667 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. It launched on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

