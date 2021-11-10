Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Plug Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. The stock had a trading volume of 27,987,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,442,768. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.82. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.81.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

