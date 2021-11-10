Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $653.02

Shares of Porvair plc (LON:PRV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 653.02 ($8.53) and traded as high as GBX 678 ($8.86). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 649 ($8.48), with a volume of 2,101 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £291.79 million and a PE ratio of 30.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 653.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 608.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.60.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

