Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POSH. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Poshmark in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,580,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,178,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

