Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 68.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. MKM Partners lowered Poshmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. William Blair cut Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH traded down $7.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. 201,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $289,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,126.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $2,570,042.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.