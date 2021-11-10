Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.12. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 935,442 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,725.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.
