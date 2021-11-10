Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.12. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 935,442 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,725.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

