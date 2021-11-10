Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY) Trading Down 0.9%

Principal Millennials ETF (NYSEARCA:GENY)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $63.66 and last traded at $63.67. Approximately 28,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 20,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.27.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.56.

