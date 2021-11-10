Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on BGAOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BGAOY opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. Proximus has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $4.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00.

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

