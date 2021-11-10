Pyrk 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,277.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. In the last week, Pyrk has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $59,329.41 and approximately $2,277.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00012915 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

