Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a net margin of 6.11%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI remained flat at $$5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 25,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.73. Reading International has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $7.64.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of Reading International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

