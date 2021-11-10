Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Focus Financial Partners (FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $65.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $71.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Focus Financial Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $64.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – Focus Financial Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services. The Company offers financial planning, asset allocation, asset management and tax preparation services. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

FOCS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,716. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 556.80 and a beta of 1.24. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $67.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Focus Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 260.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after buying an additional 1,251,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,735,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,217,000 after buying an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

