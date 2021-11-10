Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH):

11/3/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

11/2/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

10/29/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $83.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wyndham Hotels and Resorts provide hotel and resort chain. It operates primarily in Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Turkey, Germany, the UK, the Caribbean and Margarita Island in Venezuela. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts is headquartered in New Jersey, United States. “

10/5/2021 – Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:WH traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.17. 357,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.67. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

