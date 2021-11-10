Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ENI (ENI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ENI (ETR: ENI):

11/5/2021 – ENI was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/1/2021 – ENI was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/29/2021 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/29/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/29/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/14/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/11/2021 – ENI was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2021 – ENI was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/6/2021 – ENI was given a new €13.70 ($16.12) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/4/2021 – ENI was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/23/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.50 ($18.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/17/2021 – ENI was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/16/2021 – ENI was given a new €13.70 ($16.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of ENI traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €12.62 ($14.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,056. Eni SpA has a one year low of €6.64 ($7.81) and a one year high of €12.81 ($15.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion and a PE ratio of 31.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.70.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

