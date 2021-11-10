Redwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $66.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $280.94 billion, a PE ratio of -47.74, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.