ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $102.97

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 102.97 ($1.35) and traded as high as GBX 107.10 ($1.40). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 107.10 ($1.40), with a volume of 59,966 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of £61.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.69.

In related news, insider Barbara Staehelin purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £49,450 ($64,606.74).

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

