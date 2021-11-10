Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.88

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $18.04, with a volume of 1578290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPAY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 0.69.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 44,805 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,258,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repay by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Repay by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period.

Repay Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

