Reviewing Air Canada (ACDVF) and Its Competitors

Air Canada (OTCMKTS: ACDVF) is one of 33 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Air Canada to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Air Canada alerts:

64.7% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Air Canada and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Canada 0 5 8 0 2.62 Air Canada Competitors 638 2110 3064 189 2.47

Air Canada presently has a consensus target price of $28.90, indicating a potential upside of 35.94%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 22.33%. Given Air Canada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Air Canada is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air Canada and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Air Canada $4.35 billion -$3.47 billion -2.09 Air Canada Competitors $5.79 billion -$2.67 billion -42.65

Air Canada’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Air Canada. Air Canada is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Air Canada has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air Canada’s peers have a beta of 1.66, indicating that their average share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Air Canada and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Canada -94.82% -399.35% -15.17% Air Canada Competitors -13.52% -74.08% -3.78%

Summary

Air Canada peers beat Air Canada on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.