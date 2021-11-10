Reviewing Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY)

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 18.51% 31.37% 6.82% Tenaga Nasional Berhad N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of Engie Brasil Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Engie Brasil Energia and Tenaga Nasional Berhad, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Engie Brasil Energia pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tenaga Nasional Berhad pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Engie Brasil Energia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.38 billion 2.49 $542.64 million $0.56 12.96 Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.04 $1.09 billion $0.51 17.73

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Engie Brasil Energia. Engie Brasil Energia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tenaga Nasional Berhad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia beats Tenaga Nasional Berhad on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Bhd. engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It offers its products and services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

