Reviewing Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) & Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.7% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Exact Sciences and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -46.14% -11.53% -6.21% Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exact Sciences and Inotiv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.49 billion 11.48 -$848.53 million ($4.97) -20.00 Inotiv $60.47 million 13.86 -$4.68 million ($0.40) -131.55

Inotiv has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences. Inotiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exact Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Exact Sciences and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 1 12 0 2.92 Inotiv 0 0 2 0 3.00

Exact Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $140.38, suggesting a potential upside of 41.26%. Inotiv has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential downside of 23.03%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than Inotiv.

Risk & Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inotiv beats Exact Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

