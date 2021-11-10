SafeBlast Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. SafeBlast has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $238,466.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,662.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $670.96 or 0.01037646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.89 or 0.00278199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.04 or 0.00222757 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00028666 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003185 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC.

About SafeBlast

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

