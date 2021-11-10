SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Releases Earnings Results

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, RTT News reports. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%.

NYSE SD traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,075. The company has a market capitalization of $468.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,267.27 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $14.78.

SandRidge Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1,978.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 123,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 13.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,979 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SandRidge Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

