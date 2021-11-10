Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ STSA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.84. 46,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,318. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 44,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $254,957.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 325,558 shares of company stock worth $1,690,631 over the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

