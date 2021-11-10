ScPrime (SCP) One Day Volume Tops $28,076.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 10th. In the last week, ScPrime has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $28,076.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00075543 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00055092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,661,271 coins and its circulating supply is 38,977,660 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

