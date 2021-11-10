Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ SNSE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 33,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,058. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $26.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.
About Sensei Biotherapeutics
Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.
