Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 823,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75. Shattuck Labs has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $60.52.

In related news, General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $643,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 2,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 52,647 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

